Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.78.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Bruker by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

