Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Cabot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

