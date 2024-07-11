Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 168,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 487.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

