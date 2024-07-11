Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.78

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $11.92. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 41,683 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
