Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.78

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $11.92. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 41,683 shares traded.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

