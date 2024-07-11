Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.56

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $17.57. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 393,272 shares trading hands.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
