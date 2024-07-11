Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.56

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $17.57. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 393,272 shares trading hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3,229.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 509,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

