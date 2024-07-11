Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.95.

NYSE:CP opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

