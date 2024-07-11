Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 4,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Cannara Biotech Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cannara Biotech
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.