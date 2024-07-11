CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.91

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.91 and traded as high as C$71.53. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$71.36, with a volume of 183,043 shares.

CCL.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.91.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,694. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

