CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.19. 103,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 311,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CEL-SCI

In other CEL-SCI news, Director Robert Eugene Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at $33,959.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,479.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eugene Watson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at $33,959.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.