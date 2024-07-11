Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.65.

NYSE CE opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $7,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,862 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

