Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.58. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,564 shares traded.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. makes up about 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

