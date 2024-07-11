Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.58. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,564 shares traded.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 2.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.