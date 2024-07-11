Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,956.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,153 shares of company stock valued at $351,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.