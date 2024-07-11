Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 274 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $267.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $212.39 and a twelve month high of $268.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

