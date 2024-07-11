Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $77,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in News by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 858,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 189,192 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. News Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.