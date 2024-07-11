Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $74,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

