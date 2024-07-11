Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 360 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,015,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $219.56 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.49.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

