Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

