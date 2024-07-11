Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OKE opened at $82.32 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

