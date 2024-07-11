Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,382,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,245,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Clorox Trading Up 2.1 %

Clorox stock opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

