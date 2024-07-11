Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $278,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $5,739,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $53.57 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.