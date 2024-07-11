Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $9,715,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AZZ by 30.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

