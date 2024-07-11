Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $79,000 Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

