Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $82,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

