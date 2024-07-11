Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Up 3.4%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. 43,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 223,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $658.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

