Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CERT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Certara by 5,306.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 1,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

