Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Chart Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.92.

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

GTLS stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.