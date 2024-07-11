Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.47.

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.74. 27,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,628. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

