Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.88. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

