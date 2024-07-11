Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Corteva

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.