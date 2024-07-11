Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,950 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $269,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 821,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE XOM opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $437.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

