Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.00. 15,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

