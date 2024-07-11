Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18,078.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 125,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

