Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

ADM traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

