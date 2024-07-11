Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.6 %

ODFL stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,904. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.