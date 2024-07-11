Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $16.33 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.94. 759,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,479. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

