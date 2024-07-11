Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $16.62 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Choice Hotels International worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $574,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 62.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.09.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

