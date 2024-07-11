Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.02 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 44.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Unilever by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 633,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,970. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

