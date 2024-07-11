Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $23.08 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

DSGX traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,713. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

