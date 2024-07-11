Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $22.46 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.58. 43,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,193. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

