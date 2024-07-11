Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 915,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 412,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIS opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.