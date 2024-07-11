Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,591 shares of company stock valued at $863,697. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

VRSK traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.94. 112,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.