Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $11.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,321. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.65. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

