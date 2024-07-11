Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS remained flat at $331.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 28,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,431. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

