Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $388,781,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.89. 14,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

