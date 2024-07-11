Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after buying an additional 107,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 203.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,589,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $158.29.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.45.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

