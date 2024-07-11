Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. 192,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,517. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $146.42.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

