Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 215 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,169,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7 %

MTD stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,333.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,776. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,301.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.