Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cummins by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $24,915,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $276.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $270.49. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

