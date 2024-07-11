Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,980 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.33. 258,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875,003. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

