Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. 511,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,793. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

